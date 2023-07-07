£170m attacker decides Arsenal are the English club he wants to join, he’s so impressed by Arteta

The idea of Kylian Mbappe signing for Arsenal might seem far-fetched but recent reports have started the ball rolling.

Mbappe is being linked with a move to Arsenal after reports suggested the Gunners would be open to making a stunning move for him if he was to leave PSG.

Of course, the money needed, plus the fact Real Madrid might have something to say, has seen most Arsenal fans simply laugh this one off.

However, The Independent writes today that should Mbappe ever move to England, then Arsenal would be his choice.

It’s claimed Mbappe is said to be very impressed by what Mikel Arteta’s work at the club, holding a sense of excitement around the project. That challenge is said to appeal to Mbappe, should he move to England.

Mbappe – who cost PSG around £170m– is well regarded as one of the world’s top superstars. He very nearly led France to a second World Cup last winter too, as he scored a memorable final hat-trick.

Of course, the idea of Arsenal getting Mbappe is dreamland for fans. After seeing another French legend in Thierry Henry run riot, Arsenal fans would love to see Mbappe do the same.

It must be said, however, that The Independent does state that no approach has been made. And even if one was, Real Madrid very much remain the favourites to land the forward.

Time to dream?

All football fans can dream, can’t they? So for Arsenal fans, we’ll just have to forgive them for getting a bit excited about this one.

Most will know it’s not going to happen but that doesn’t mean the idea of having Mbappe can still enter their heads.

Stranger things have happened and the Premier League pull can be a big deal. And if Mikel Arteta can lead the Gunners to the title this season, then who knows.