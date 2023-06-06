Arsenal may have left the door open for Liverpool to swoop in and sign 'fantastic' player











Arsenal have reportedly left the door open for the likes of Liverpool to swoop in and sign Declan Rice this summer.

That’s according to FootballTransfers, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool could make a late attempt to sign Rice.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to go about re-shaping his Liverpool squad this summer after a frustrating campaign.

The Reds failed to find any real consistency throughout the season and missed out on the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Liverpool look set to snap up Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the transfer window, but they are unlikely to stop there after losing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Rice will seemingly be on the move this summer after an impressive few years at West Ham, with Arsenal being touted as the favourites to sign him.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Yet, it seems that the Gunners are yet to finalise a deal for the 24-year-old, which could lead to another club hijacking the move.

Liverpool could swoop for Rice

FootballTransfers reports that Arsenal have already agreed terms with Rice ahead of the summer. But the West Ham star has also given the nod to multiple clubs.

The Gunners are yet to agree a fee with the Hammers for Rice and the player is keen to see his current club receive a substantial fee for his signature.

And while Arsenal are yet to thrash out a deal with West Ham, this could leave the door open for Liverpool, Manchester United or Bayern Munich to hijack the move.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Rice has been ‘fantastic’ for West Ham over the years and he could sign off in style with a win in the Europa Conference League final tomorrow night.

Liverpool will be keen to add some more fresh faces to their midfield this summer, but it seems unlikely that they would be willing to spend big on Rice.

The Reds have already pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham for a similar reason and West Ham will demand a hefty fee for the midfielder.

Klopp is lacking an option outside of Fabinho for the base of his midfield. Yet, it would be a huge surprise if they spent a large chunk of their budget on the Hammers captain.

Show all