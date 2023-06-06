‘Will probably join’: There’s a 75% chance ‘fantastic’ player joins Arsenal now - journalist











Declan Rice is more than likely to join Arsenal this summer according to Dean Jones.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones shared some transfer insight into Rice’s future, and he says that he was told a few days ago that there’s a 75% chance for the England midfielder to join Arsenal.

Of course, the Gunners have had Rice earmarked as a top target for quite some time now, and it looks as though they are very much leading this race right now.

Indeed, Jones has been given a 75% probability for Rice to become an Arsenal player, and that means there is a great chance that this deal will get done.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Rice will probably join

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ player.

“I don’t know about Rice and Man United, I just don’t think it will open up for him. He will probably join Arsenal, I spoke to someone the other day and they said look it’s 75% Arsenal where he is going,” Jones said.

Not done yet

A 75% chance sounds positive, but as every Arsenal fan will know, no deal is done until a signature is on a contract.

Let’s not forget, we were in a similar position with Mykhaylo Mudryk in the January transfer window. The winger looked absolutely set for a move to the Emirates in the winter, but a late swoop from Chelsea put an end to that.

We don’t want to jinx it, but the same could happen with Rice here, the midfielder has plenty of admirers in England and on the continent, and there’s a chance that Arsenal are eventually outbid.

At the moment, it looks like Rice could become an Arsenal player, and that’s certainly exciting if you’re a Gunners supporter.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all