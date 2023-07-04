Arsenal likely to put in sell-on clause if they get rid of £45m player this summer

Arsenal are almost certainly set to include a sell-on clause in any deal involving Folarin Balogun leaving the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Chris Wheatley, speaking on the NationalWorld TV YouTube channel.

Arsenal are very much concentrating on signings right now, but soon they’ll have to turn their attention to outgoings.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka appears to finally be on his way to Bayer Leverkusen after a sensational season.

The likes of Cedric Soares and Nicolas Pepe look destined to depart The Emirates soon as well.

However, the player Arsenal fans may be most intrigued about this summer is Folarin Balogun.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

After a fantastic campaign in Ligue 1 with Stade Reims, Balogun doesn’t want to sit on the bench next season.

Arsenal will therefore consider letting Balogun go and would like to include a sell-on clause in any deal.

Given his age and potential, this makes an awful lot of sense.

However, if he is a success elsewhere, Mikel Arteta might regret letting him go in the first place.

Arsenal will include a sell-on clause in any Balogun deal

Speaking about the young forward, Wheatley said: “For me, taking the money is the right move.

“When you look at that fee, £45m, it’s a good fee. I think the biggest thing for Arsenal is including a sell-on clause in the deal which they’re almost certainly going to do this summer with a couple of players.

“Charlie Patino is the other one who is likely to leave. With [Folarin] Balogun, I think it’s crucial that they do that.

“A 10%, 20% sell-on fee and it means that if Balogun does go on to be a world beater in a few years’ time, that they will actually be rewarded for that.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

A sell-on clause could make Arsenal some decent cash in the long run if Balogun does move on.

However, there’s also a danger that the USA international ends up leaving on a free transfer at his next club, potentially losing Arsenal millions.

He’s incredibly highly rated, but the timing of his ascent into the first team hasn’t worked out for either party.

Cashing in when his stock is this high appears to be a sensible decision from Arsenal.