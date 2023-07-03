Khayon Edwards raves about 22-year-old who Arsenal reportedly may sell this summer

Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards has labelled Folarin Balogun a ‘serious player’ amid claims he could leave the club this summer.

Edwards has been speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast off the back of a difficult campaign due to injury.

The 19-year-old has trained with the Arsenal first team regularly over the past year and was even named in two Europa League squads last season.

He’s yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners, but he will be hoping to kick on next season.

Folarin Balogun is another exciting talent to come out of the Hale End Academy and he enjoyed an exceptional campaign in France last season.

He netted 22 goals for Reims in Ligue 1 and is set to return to North London following his loan spell.

Yet, his future remains unclear and 90 Min recently reported that Arsenal have told Balogun’s representatives to find a new club.

But Edwards believes Balogun is one of the best players to come out of the Arsenal academy set-up in recent years.

Edwards raves about Balogun

“He’s a serious player,” Edwards said. “He is one of the, from what I have seen, one of the best to come out [of Arsenal], from my generation.

“The way he plays, he just plays so freely. It’s raw but elegant at the same time.

“He just bangs goals for fun, that’s what strikers love to do. It’s just good to see him doing it.”

It would be a huge shame for Arsenal to lose such a talented prospect in Balogun. The youngster enjoyed a brilliant loan spell last season and seems destined for big things in the future.

But it’s difficult to see him getting the necessary minutes to keep him happy at Arsenal next season.

Mikel Arteta boasts a wealth of attacking options, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah all playing key roles last season.

If Balogun does end up leaving, you’d think it would ultimately be down to his desire to play regular first-team football.