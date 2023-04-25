Arsenal legend claims one Gunners player has got so much better this season











Ray Parlour has admitted that he’s been impressed by how much Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has improved this season.

Parlour was chatting to his old Arsenal teammate David Seaman for his latest Seaman Says Podcast.

Despite Arsenal’s recent blip, Odegaard is one of the few players whose performances have stayed at the same level.

The 24-year-old may seem like an unlikely leader at Arsenal, but he’s stepped up to the role superbly.

The playmaker has pulled off feats of genius this season, brilliantly linking Arsenal’s exciting attackers together.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

He’s on the verge of matching Bukayo Saka’s feat of recording more than 10 goals and 10 assists this campaign.

It would represent a brilliant return personally, although a Premier League title will be his main aim.

Parlour has shared that he can’t believe how much Odegaard has improved at Arsenal this season.

Not only that, he thinks the Norwegian could get even better.

Parlour hails Arsenal captain Odegaard

Asked about the £30m playmaker, Parlour said: “Odegaard is up there. He has really improved.

“He’s a young lad I think he’s going to get better and better.

“For what they bought him for – I think they were looking at Maddison at the time for £70 million – but Odegaard for £30m!”

Martin Odegaard is in with a shout of being named Arsenal’s player of the season, which is a huge accomplishment.

Among the clamour surrounding Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, Odegaard has quietly got on his job of shining the spotlight on his teammates.

Garth Crooks has claimed that Odegaard is the only player that Mikel Arteta can trust right now.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

While this feels very harsh, it shows just how much faith there is in the Norwegian’s abilities.

He’s up against Kevin de Bruyne tomorrow in a battle of arguably the league’s two best passers.

Whoever comes out on top in their duel may end up winning the title decider for their side.

Parlour’s admission that he thinks Odegaard is only going to keep improving is great news for Arsenal.

The Norwegian could end up leading the Gunners to a lot more silverware in the future, even if they fall short this season.

