Garth Crooks claims Martin Odegaard is the only player Mikel Arteta can trust right now











BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Martin Odegaard is the only Arsenal player Mikel Arteta can trust right now.

Crooks was naming his Team of the Week after another round of Premier League action.

The Norwegian playmaker was the only Arsenal player to make the team this week.

He scored a late goal against Southampton on Friday that set up a dramatic finish, and was followed by Bukayo Saka’s last-gasp equaliser.

It was another disappointing result for the Gunners, who have handed the advantage to Manchester City in the title race.

Their clash at The Etihad on Wednesday already had huge implications, but now Arsenal have to go to and win against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Crooks was impressed with Martin Odegaard, and knows how important he is to Mikel Arteta.

There’s a reason he was made club captain in the summer, despite never appearing to be the most dominant personality.

The £34m attacking midfielder has been incredible all campaign, and needs to continue that form going into the final few matches.

Crooks says Arteta can only trust Odegaard

After naming Odegaard in his team of the week, Crooks said: “It’s just as well Arsenal have Martin Odegaard in their ranks.

“The Norway international possesses great leadership skills and a cool head to match.

“His calm and calculated one-two on the edge of the box with Ben White prior to his superb finish said loud and clear that Odegaard is one man Arsenal can certainly count on in the final stages of the season. I’m not entirely sure about the rest.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard was urging his Arsenal teammates to calm down during their draw against West Ham last weekend.

He would have wished he could have had a word with Aaron Ramsdale before kick-off against Southampton.

The goalkeeper gifted Southampton the lead inside a minute with a poor error.

Arteta is unlikely to agree with Crooks that he can only trust Odegaard within his squad.

However, he will be hoping that the likes of Bukayo Saka get back to their best before their biggest game of the season on Wednesday.

