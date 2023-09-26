Arsenal legend admits he was amazed by ‘really excellent’ Tottenham player in NLD

Midfielder Yves Bissouma once again starred for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend against Arsenal on Sunday.

Gunners legend Liam Brady was speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy and hailed the Malian international.

The North London derby is normally a cagey, tense affair between two of the biggest rivals in the Premier League.

However, Sunday’s clash was much more open and a very entertaining encounter for neutrals watching on.

Tottenham have a poor record at the Emirates but there was plenty of optimism among the Spurs fanbase going into the game.

Ange Postecoglou has given his side a new lease of life and the freedom to play exciting, attacking football.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

His team have been allowed to do that because Yves Bissouma has flourished in a defensive midfield role this season.

Arsenal icon Liam Brady admitted he thought Bissouma was excellent for Tottenham at the weekend.

The £25m midfielder was tasked with keeping Martin Odegaard quiet and it’s no coincidence the Norwegian was off the boil.

Bissouma stars for Tottenham vs Arsenal

Speaking about the performance of Postecoglou’s squad, Brady said: “The transition of some of the players that didn’t play for [Antonio] Conte watching them play for Spurs yesterday is quite stark.

“Someone like [Yves] Bissouma, the lad they got from Brighton, Conte very quickly stuck him away in the reserves or he didn’t want to have anything to do with him.

“But I thought he was really, really excellent yesterday so I think the players at Spurs have bought into what Ange [Postecoglou] wants to do.”

Spurs fans will be wondering what happened at the club last season that saw Bissouma struggling to get into the team under Antonio Conte.

The Italian preferred the partnership of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but never really gave Bissouma a chance.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Alan Shearer thought Bissouma was the best player on the pitch for Tottenham against Arsenal and it’s hard to disagree.

It’s been suggested that the 27-year-old was a bargain last summer which very few people would have argued just a few months ago.

Tottenham are finally seeing the best of Bissouma and it’ll be interesting to see if his game goes up another level when Bentancur returns from injury.