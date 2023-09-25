Alan Shearer says £25m Tottenham player was better than everyone on the pitch v Arsenal

Tottenham equipped themselves well in the north London derby yesterday as they twice came from behind to draw with Arsenal.

James Maddison and Heung-Min Son combined brilliantly on two occasions to get Tottenham level and in the end, they might even have nicked all three points.

However, while Maddison and Son took plaudits, Alan Shearer felt it was another Tottenham player, Yves Bissouma, who deserved the plaudits.

Alan Shearer praises Yves Bissouma after Tottenham v Arsenal

Bissouma has won praise across the media this season for his excellent performances so far under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And Shearer, picking his latest Premier League Team of the Week, believes Bissouma was the best midfielder on the entire pitch against Arsenal on Sunday.

“He was easily the most impressive midfielder in the north London derby. Has been transformed under Ange Postecoglou,” Shearer said.

Tottenham paid around £25m for Bissouma from Brighton and despite a poor season under Antonio Conte, he is now looking like a steal.

Certainly, the Mali international looks the business in the Spurs midfield right now.

Player of the year form

There were times in the game yesterday that Yves Bissouma looked like a genuine world class midfielder.

He’s gone from a nowhere near being ready player under Conte to being one of the best in Europe at the moment on current form. Right now, there are simply not many doing it better anywhere in the world.

Bissouma looks like he’s going from strength to strength and he’s going to crucial for Spurs if they want success this season.