Arsenal are keen on signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer to add to their attacking options.

A report from 90min suggests several top Premier League sides are considering a move for the young Frenchman.

Mikel Arteta will be very happy with his incoming at Arsenal so far this summer.

Declan Rice could be a game-changing addition to the squad, while Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber improve the overall quality of the team.

There is a need to let some players go now with the first team already containing more than 30 players.

However, Arteta will know that when opportunities arise in the transfer market, you have to go for them.

One player whom Arsenal are keen on is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The 21-year-old was one of Crystal Palace’s best players last season and is destined to go to the very top.

The Gunners recognise that he may be making the next step in his career this summer and want a piece of the action.

Arsenal keen on Olise

The report from 90min suggests that Arsenal will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for Olise.

They go on to say it’s ‘widely thought’ that Olise has a £35m release clause in his contract.

Chelsea are reportedly the most likely team to sign him, but Arsenal may be a more attractive club to join right now.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in his season’s Champions League and given the age of their squad, on an upward trajectory.

However, if immediate success is what he’s after then it’s hard to look past Man City.

Arsenal will be keen on Olise as he would immediately solve the conundrum of what happens if Bukayo Saka picks up an injury.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reiss Nelson is the most logical cover for the Arsenal star but Olise would offer much better cover.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is a big fan of Olise and once said about the 21-year-old: “When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent.

“He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club.”

Arsenal may have to move quickly to sign Olise given the interest in him right now.

However, after their spending spree earlier in the summer, they may need to sell a few players – such as Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga – before making their move for the winger.