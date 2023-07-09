Arsenal are reportedly still keen to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer.

That’s according to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who share more details about the 18-year-old’s future.

Arsenal aren’t messing around in the transfer window this summer.

They’ve already spent big money on Kai Havertz and will break their transfer record when Declan Rice is finally confirmed.

Mikel Arteta has set his sights on improving his defensive options this summer as well.

They’re on the cusp of signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber who has already passed a medical.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

It appears as though the Gunners might not be done there when looking at full-backs.

Arsenal are still keen on Ivan Fresneda after chasing the teenage defender in the January transfer window.

They faced competition from Borussia Dortmund, but the 18-year-old decided to stay at Real Valladolid instead.

Arsenal might be thankful he did, as it could make a move to sign him easier this summer.

Arsenal still keen on Fresneda

The report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that the ‘slowness’ of Barcelona’s pursuit of Fresneda has prompted further interest from Arsenal.

They believe that Fresneda’s release clause has now fallen to £17m after Valladolid were relegated from La Liga.

Mundo Deportivo go on to say that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has always been keen on Fresneda he now fits their ‘economic parameters’ and contact has ‘already started’.

Fresneda would very much be a signing for the future for Arsenal.

Photo by Seb Daly – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

With Timber, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal already have plenty of right-backs to choose from.

Although all three players can play in other positions, they’re not going to make way for Fresneda.

However, signing the young Spaniard – described as ‘the best young right-back in the world – and then loaning him out wouldn’t be a bad idea.

It may be a kick in the teeth for Reuell Walters and Brooke Norton-Cuffy who both have big futures ahead of them as they emerge from Arsenal’s academy.

Arteta certainly wouldn’t be short of options if Fresneda was signed this summer.