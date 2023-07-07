Arsenal are gearing up for a busy weekend on the transfer front as they close in on two more signings.

The Gunners have so far got one signing under their belt in Kai Havertz.

Now, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are edging ever closer to a move to Arsenal.

Journalist Fraser Fletcher has now shared an update claiming the Dutch defender has just passed his medical.

“Jurrien Timber medical passed,” he wrote on Twitter. “Declan Rice medical ongoing. Big day at Arsenal.”

The Athletic previously reported that Arsenal would be paying Ajax €40m (£34.3m) up front for Timber.

In addition, the Gunners also stand to pay €5m (4.3m) in ‘largely realistic bonuses’ for the ‘fantastic‘ defender.

Thursday was already a busy day for Arsenal on several fronts.

The Gunners confirmed that Reiss Nelson had committed his future to the Emirates Stadium.

William Saliba has reportedly also penned a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen on the same day.

Friday tends to be a fairly big day for transfers. Oftentimes, clubs save their big updates for the evening.

Hopefully it won’t be long before Arsenal announce the signing of Timber, and then Rice.

Who knows, we might even get both signings announced at once.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal fans will be loving life right now. So far, the club has made all the right moves and steps this summer.

After coming so close to winning the title last term, the Gunners will fancy their chances of going all the way in 2024.

In addition, Arsenal will also hope to impress in the Champions League now that they are finally back in the big time.