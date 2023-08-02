Arsenal have now considered signing ‘the World Cup’s best midfielder’

Arsenal have considered trying to sign Moroccan international and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

A report from The Independent has shared that the 26-year-old has been targeted by several Premier League sides.

After their strongest campaign in years last season, Arsenal are not holding back in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta appears determined to build a squad that can not only challenge for the Premier League title but fight on all fronts.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber will provide added depth in key areas.

While a position no one expected Arsenal to strengthen in was between the sticks.

However, David Raya has emerged as their next top transfer target after being made available by Brentford.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Gunners may not be done there and are looking at every option possible in the transfer market.

Arsenal have now considered a move for Sofyan Amrabat to create further competition in midfield.

If the Moroccan – who was considered the ‘World Cup’s best midfielder’ – does arrive at the Emirates, then Arsenal will have an incredible squad going into next season.

Arsenal have considered move for Amrabat

The report from The Independent suggests that Amrabat is one of several players in this position Arsenal have looked at.

The list also includes Romeo Lavia, Mohammed Kudus, Khephren Thuram and Moises Caicedo.

However, Arsenal aren’t the only suitors for these players, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all interested.

Right now, it appears as though Old Trafford is the Moroccan most likely destination.

Man United have signed Amadou Onana and Mason Mount so far this summer and are very close to confirming a deal for Rasmus Hojlund too.

Arsenal may have considered a move for Amrabat to not only strengthen their options but disrupt the business being done by one of their rivals.

Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

There’s a reason so many teams are interested in the 26-year-old.

He’s an exceptional deep-lying playmaker with a fantastic eye for a pass.

Amrabat is quite a passive defender, which may not suit being a lone defensive midfielder in Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, playing alongside Rice or Thomas Partey he could be a fantastic option.

Arteta appears to be recruiting players who can function in multiple roles within his system.

It seems he wants to keep the opposition guessing right up to the start of each match.