£26m Liverpool target decides he wants to join Manchester United

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that Sofyan Amrabat prefers a move to Manchester United this summer, after he’s also been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool have already moved to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options in the middle of the park with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Manchester United have also added Mason Mount to their midfield options, who was another player linked with a move to Anfield.

The Reds are expected to target at least one more midfielder this summer after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, with Romeo Lavia currently the club’s top target.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but Crook claims the Moroccan star fancies a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Amrabat wants United move

Crook took to Twitter on Monday morning and played down reports linking Amrabat with a move to Saudi Arabia.

TalkSPORT also claims that Amrabat is hopeful of completing a switch to Manchester this summer, with Ten Hag’s men readying a move for the midfielder if they manage to offload Fred.

Amrabat announced himself on the world stage last year as he starred for Morocco at the World Cup.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England ever since, with the likes of Tottenham also credited with an interest.

But if United do move Fred on this summer, it looks like he could be heading to Old Trafford instead.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool will undoubtedly be keen to add more fresh faces in midfield before the season starts and Amrabat would represent a solid option for Klopp.

Of course, the Reds are also set to lose Fabinho and will be keen to replace the Brazilian with a similar-profile of player.

The £26m-rated Amrabat certainly fits the bill, but Liverpool seem to be prioritising a move for Lavia at this stage.