Arsenal move closer to signing ‘incredible’ player, things could move quickly now

Arsenal have now agreed personal terms with Brentford’s 27-year-old goalkeeper David Raya.

That’s the latest update from Fabrizio Romano who says the transfer could now move quickly.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Romano shared the update on X and said that Raya has informed his club that he wants to join Arsenal.

Romano said: “Understand David Raya has reached an agreement in principle with Arsenal on personal terms.

“Brentford have been informed by player side that he wants to join Arsenal — and talks between clubs over formula/price are now expected to accelerate.”

Arsenal’s pursuit of Raya has already moved very fast with personal terms now agreed just days after the interest was revealed.

We’ve already seen in this window that both Edu and Mikel Arteta are wasting no time in achieving their targets.

And without any hitches you would expect David Raya may be an Arsenal player before the new league season starts.

Brentford have themselves already prepared for Raya’s departure with the signing of Mark Flekken.

The side will now just be hoping that Arsenal will get close to their £40m valuation.

There’s of course those who still rightfully question the merits over signing David Raya.

Whilst genuine competition is good at any side, fans worry about the impact this may have on Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The 25-year-old showed a ton of improvement last season and was instrumental in Arsenal’s title push.

And with ‘incredible’ Raya now agreeing personal terms with Arsenal, reports that he comes in as Ramsdale’s number two should allay some fears.

The Gunners of course can now offer Champions League football as part of their cup appearances for rotation players.

Rather than replacing Ramsdale, it seems Raya may be coming in to act as an upgrade on Matt Turner.

Despite only signing him last season, Mikel Arteta is reportedly unhappy with the levels Turner has been producing.

Therefore with Arsenal holding a long-term interest in Raya and him now being available, it’s no surprise to see personal terms agreed.