Arsenal have now asked about ‘fantastic’ 20-year-old title-winner Man City are desperate to sign

Arsenal are amongst the clubs to have asked about the availability of Jamal Musiala, with Bayern Munich hoping to agree a new contract with the attacking midfielder.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that the Gunners are joined by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

Jamal Musiala is wanted by many of Europe’s heavyweights for a reason. The Germany international has been a star for club and country for some time now. Of course, it was his last-gasp strike which gave Bayern Munich the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season.

Arsenal have now asked about Jamal Musiala

Sport Bild reported on Tuesday that Liverpool want Musiala. But it seems that the Reds are not the only Premier League side chasing his signature.

90min reports that Arsenal have asked about Musiala. Meanwhile, Manchester City are huge fans of the youngster. And Chelsea are also keen, along with Manchester United.

Bayern hope to agree a new contract with Musiala. Talks are reportedly set to start in the new year. And there is confidence amongst the Bavarian giants that they can get a deal done.

Bayern starlet would be an incredible signing for Gunners

Arsenal signing Musiala would be a monumental statement. He is one of the most exciting talents playing anywhere in Europe right now.

Harry Kane has described Musiala as a ‘fantastic‘ player. And Arsenal appear to be on the lookout for further cover in the final third.

Reports from Football Transfers suggested that Arsenal are prioritising a move for Pedro Neto in January. But signing Musiala would be on another level.

It would currently appear that Musiala will not be going anywhere anytime soon. But clearly, Arsenal are one of the sides keeping themselves in the hunt in case there is a slightest possibility that he could leave.