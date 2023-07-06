Arsenal have ‘genuine’ interest in £6m player, deal will be ‘very difficult’

Arsenal have a real interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer, but a deal may be difficult to complete.

That’s according to journalist Tom Canton who was speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel.

The Gunners have already been active in the transfer market, securing the services of Kai Havertz.

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber appear to be on their way as well, but Arsenal might not be done there.

Arsenal have an interest in also signing young defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

Signed by Bayer Leverkusen for £6m, the right-back has been recently linked with a move to the Emirates.

Whether another right-back should be the priority after Timber signs is another question entirely.

Arsenal have genuine interest in Frimpong

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Canton said: “Arsenal are not expected to finish with just Jurrien Timber in the market.

“It’s my understanding that Arsenal’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong that was initially reported in Germany is genuine.

“Arsenal do indeed have an interest in the Dutch international right-back.

“However, it is a very difficult deal for us to complete. He’s got interest from a lot of clubs around Europe and in England as well.

“He’s a player that wants to play regularly and at Arsenal at right-back that is not a guarantee.”

Frimpong had a phenomenal season with Leverkusen last year, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

He switched between playing as a right-back in a back four and wing-back in a back three.

His output was incredible, although there are question marks over his defensive output.

If Arsenal have an interest in Frimpong, then it suggests Mikel Arteta is thinking about potentially switching up his set-up.

Frimpong would allow Arsenal to play with a back three as Oleksandr Zinchenko could play a similar, more advanced role on the left.

It’s hard enough to sense how the Gunners might set up with their current squad.

Adding Frimpong to the mix would only make it more difficult for opposition managers.