Arsenal now eyeing ‘special’ eight-goal star who’s been in contact with PL rival for months

Arsenal may be closing in on the signing of Jurrien Timber, but it would appear that Mikel Arteta has his sights set on another potential right-back option in this window, with Jeremie Frimpong now a target for the Gunners.

That is according to a report from Bild, which suggests that Bayer Leverkusen are braced for the youngster’s departure in this window.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong has proved to be a brilliant signing for Leverkusen. He was electric during his time with Celtic. And he seems to have reached another level in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

In fact, the 22-year-old scored eight goals and contributed seven assists from right wing-back in the top-flight last season. In all competitions, he ended the campaign with 20 goal involvements.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And Bild is now reporting that Mikel Arteta now wants Frimpong at Arsenal. It is noted that the Gunners could make a move once they have brought in the likes of Timber and Declan Rice.

Bild claims that Manchester United have been in contact over a potential move for the Dutchman for months. But it would appear that Arsenal could make a move of their own in the coming weeks.

If Arsenal sign Timber, it would be a little surprising if they decided to spend a hefty sum on Frimpong. But he can play in both full-back roles, as well as further down the line.

Perhaps he could even provide some cover for Bukayo Saka in that forward role if he made the move to North London.

It is understandable to see Frimpong linked. He is a ‘special‘ talent who is only going to improve in the years to come. So it could be an outstanding bit of business if Arsenal can secure his signature.