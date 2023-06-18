Arsenal have held talks with Folarin Balogun and his representatives amid claims he could leave the club this summer.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth provided an update, via Give Me Sport, about the 21-year-old’s future.

It’s been hard to ignore Folarin Balogun’s form over the past 12 months.

He was given the opportunity to play top-flight football in Ligue 1 with Stade Reims last season.

Balogun was fantastic, scoring 21 league goals and missing just one match all season.

Unsurprisingly, his form has attracted attention from elsewhere given there are no guarantees he’ll play on his return to Arsenal.

Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The likes of Crystal Palace and Inter Milan have been linked with signing the American international.

As the summer transfer window gets going, Arsenal have now held talks with Balogun and his representatives.

Gabriel Jesus had a brilliant first season at The Emirates, while Eddie Nketiah was a useful deputy.

Balogun may back himself to jump ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order next season.

However, it’s difficult to go from starting every week to settling for a place on the bench.

Arsenal may also see an opportunity to cash in on a player who isn’t guaranteed minutes while his stock is so high.

Arsenal hold talks with Balogun over future

Talking about the young forward, Sheth said: “Folarin Balogun is an interesting one.

“I’m told that there have been talks between Balogun’s representatives and the Arsenal hierarchy about his future.

“Balogun has got to that stage of his career where he’s been on loan for a season at Reims and he has played really, really well getting 21 goals in the league last season.

“He wants regular first-team football now, he’s got the taste for it.”

Arsenal have some very ambitious plans in the transfer window this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Moises Caicedo won’t be cheap if they all sign for the club.

Selling Balogun won’t cover the cost of any of those transfers, but would make a decent contribution.

It will be interesting to see what Balogun and his representatives said to Arsenal in talks about his future.

If he thinks he can play his way into the team, or is happy to be patient, then staying at The Emirates isn’t the worst option.

However, if he wants to play every week then it might be time for Balogun to move on permanently.