What Martin Odegaard did to Kai Havertz after Arsenal beat Bournemouth

Arsenal won out at Bournemouth today as they continued to produce top performances in the Premier League and Europe.

The Gunners easily rolled the Cherries over as they won 4-0 in the end. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were once again key. But the real story of the day was Kai Havertz finally scoring for the Gunners.

And at the end, Martin Odegaard showed his class as skipper by making sure Havertz lapped up the fans’ appreciation.

Martin Odegaard pushes Kai Havertz to celebrate with Arsenal fans

Spotted on a video clip doing the rounds on social media, Odegaard can be seen giving the German forward a push towards the Arsenal fans in the away end.

And in fairness to those Gunners fans, they really do give Havertz some appreciation and love. Certainly, it could well be a turning point for the £65m signing right now.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Havertz to kick on

Every forward in the world will tell you that a goal can make a huge difference and Havert slotting in is penalty today very much could be pivotal.

The German has looked out of sorts since signing for Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta has insisted he will be fine and today, with a goal under his belt, it could be a turning point.

Havertz knows he has some class in there and he’s done it for Chelsea on occasions Key for him is consistency and impacting games on a regular basis.

As for Odegaard, well, he is just a class act as well. He was excellent himself today but he made sure Havertz was the one to get the plaudits.

A real captain’s performance on the pitch, and an equally impressive one off it as well.