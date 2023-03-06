Arsenal Transfer News: Arteta could give up Tierney to sign 'perfect' Rice alternative











Arsenal could be ready to up their interest in Manuel Locatelli once again and may even offer up Kieran Tierney to get the deal done.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal want to sign Locatelli after showing interest in the Italian midfielder in the past.

CMW claims that Arsenal’s interest in Locatelli is concrete. And to test the water, they could even look to throw in Kieran Tierney to convince the Turin club to do business.

Tierney, who Arsenal signed for £25m, has dropped down the pecking order this season. The signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko has seen Tierney’s game time become limited to say the least. There is said to be a growing belief that Arsenal will allow Tierney to move on in the summer.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Locatelli, who has been described as ‘perfect‘, has had interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in the past. Tierney, meanwhile, has been credited with having Juventus as admirers. The report here linking Tierney and Locatelli with a swap would make sense given those reports.

Arsenal won at the weekend in dramatic fashion and are now favourites for the title. However, they already have plans to sign a midfielder in the summer. Declan Rice has been linked, but Locatelli could provide an alternative.

TBR’s View: Manuel Locatelli is a class act who improves Arsenal

Locatelli showed his class not so long ago in the Euros and he is a fine player when he’s on song.

Arsenal need to make sure the middle of the park is sorted for the next few seasons. At the moment, if they get an injury to someone like Partey or Xhaka, it does seem to leave a big void.

Locatelli would bring a touch of class and experience to Arsenal. Crucially, too, he is a winner and that’s what Arsenal seem to be adding to their squad recently.