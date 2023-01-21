Arsenal Transfer News: Juventus problems could lead to Manuel Locatelli pursuit











It doesn’t seem like we can get through a day at the moment without Arsenal and Chelsea being mentioned in the same breath.

And here are again, this time in the form of Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is being linked with a move to Arsenal once again, with Chelsea waiting in the wings as well.

GiveMeSports’ Dean Jones makes the claim, writing how sources have indicated to him that Locatelli is a player Arsenal could go back in for. The Gunners, of course, tried to sign him more than once before he made a move to Juventus for around £40m.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, as seems the norm at the moment, GMS also credits Chelsea with being keen on Locatelli. It’s claimed any move for Locatelli is likely to come in the summer. Although, Juventus’ recent problems off the field might well accelerate certain players wanting out.

Locatelli could be a back up option for both clubs to Declan Rice. As we reported yesterday, Rice is set to leave West Ham, with both Arsenal and Chelsea willing to go big for the England man.

Italian midfielder Locatelli is very much in the same mold as Rice. He sits deeper in midfield normally, but can break forward to score when required.

TBR’s View: Locatelli is a smart signing for Arsenal or Chelsea

Locatelli looked at one point like he might end up at Arsenal anyway. And it seems he’s stayed on their radar since then as well.

Clubs will be sniffing around Juve at the moment. Players may well want out of the club and given they’ve now little chance of Champions League qualification, the incentive to leave is higher.

Locatelli would be a good signing here. He might not quite be a Declan Rice, but then again, he is a Euro 2020 winner and performed well that tournament.