Arsenal Transfer News: Kieran Tierney wanted by Juventus and Inter Milan











Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could find himself on his way out of The Emirates before the month is out, according to reports from Italy.

Tierney has found himself out of the picture a bit this season. The signing and then subsequent form of Oleksandr Zinchenko has seen the Scot struggle for any minutes.

And according to Tuttomercatoweb, should Arsenal complete a deal for Ivan Fresneda, then the door will open for Tierney to move on. It’s claimed both Inter Milan and Juventus are keen on the left-back, who might welcome the switch for first-team football.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Of course, any move from Juventus is bound to be under scrutiny. The Old Lady are already in trouble for past dealings and it remains to be seen whether they’ll be allowed to sign any players.

For Arsenal, they’ll be keen to keep Tierney around. Dubbed ‘outstanding‘ by Kevin Campbell previously, Tierney has always impressed Mikel Arteta with his attitude. Despite him not being a main choice this season, he remains the primary left-back cover.

Tierney, who signed for Arsenal for around £25m, had initially been a star for the Gunners. But Zinchenko’s arrival has bumped him down a tad.

TBR’s View: Tierney should remain for Arsenal title push

While it’s not what Tierney wants, sitting on the bench all the time, it would be a bold call to leave the club this month.

The Scot can still play his part in a title winning season. There is a long way to go, and he will be needed by Mikel Arteta in the run-in.

Tierney has been an excellent pro ever since moving to The Emirates. It is frustrating now for sure, but the bigger picture means he might be inclined to stay put.