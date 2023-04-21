Arsenal determined to sign Victor Osimhen's international teammate











Arsenal are trying really hard to get a deal done to bring in Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports from Spain today.

Chukwueze has been in impressive form for the Spanish side once again and has hit 13 goals in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to England in the past and Aston Villa were thought to be keen on reuniting him with Unai Emery in the January window.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo – via Sport Witness – it is now Arsenal and West Ham who are pressing the hardest to sign the impressive Nigerian star.

Of course, Chukwueze is the international teammate of a certain Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker is one of the most in-demand players in Europe right now and Arsenal have been mentioned as being keen on him as well.

Chukwueze, meanwhile, has been branded as being an ‘incredible’ player for his efforts with Villarreal. He is believed to have a release clause in his contract around the £69m mark.

Arsenal are looking at a few new signings this summer as they look to build on a superb season. They face off with Southampton tonight, looking to ramp the pressure up again on Manchester City.

TBR’s View: Chukwueze not quite ready for Arsenal

Of all the names being linked with the Gunners in recent times, the addition of Samuel Chukwueze to that list seems a bit of an underwhelming one.

Sure, he is a good player in his own right and has done well with Villarreal. But he isn’t the ready-made world class player Arsenal need to be going for right now.

At over £50m, too, he is an expensive gamble who might not even pay off for the Gunners. Arsenal can sign better than Chukwueze, despite his qualities.