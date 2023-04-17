Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko set to be fit to face Southampton on Friday











Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to be fit to face Southampton this Friday.

A report from the Evening Standard suggests that the Ukrainian international could feature against the Premier League’s bottom club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s absence against West Ham yesterday was a surprise.

The 26-year-old has quickly become a seriously important player to Mikel Arteta.

He offers Arsenal an option they’ve never previously possessed – a defender comfortable slotting into a midfield role.

Tactically it’s caused many Premier League sides huge problems this campaign.

However, in his absence Kieran Tierney was deployed in his place yesterday.

It’s been argued he’s a better defender, but Arsenal needed to regain control against West Ham.

Tierney isn’t capable of that, whereas Zinchenko’s coolness in possession could have made a real difference.

Mikel Arteta now looks set to have Zinchenko available when Arsenal face Southampton in four days’ time.

It’s a big boost for the Gunners who will hope they have a clean bill of health across the squad for the final run-in.

The report from the Evening Standard states that, ‘A groin injury ruled Zinchenko out against West Ham after the Ukrainian picked up the issue a week earlier at Liverpool.

‘However, Standard Sport understand he is set to be fit to face Southampton on Friday night.’

Zinchenko said to a reporter before yesterday’s match that he’s not worried about his latest setback.

The left-back is an important leader already within the Arsenal squad, and has a big fan in captain Martin Odegaard.

“Amazing player, the quality he has on the ball,” Odegaard said.

“But also he’s a winner, he always wants to win. And he brings a lot of energy every day, always give 100 percent, always fights for the team.

“And he has a lot of passion for the game. He’s a great guy to have in the team.”

Southampton are on a poor run of form, and Arteta may not want to risk Zinchenko when they face them on Friday.

They have a massive game on the horizon against Manchester City, but can’t afford any slip ups between now and the end of the season.

