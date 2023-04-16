Neil Lennon urges Arsenal to play Kieran Tierney over Zinchenko against Manchester City











Mikel Arteta has been told he should be starting Kieran Tierney against Manchester City over Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners dropped points once again todsay as they surrendered another 2-0 lead to take just a point from West Ham.

Of course, Arsenal were withouth Ukrainian star Zinchenko for the clash with the Hammers. In his place, Kieran Tierney came in but couldn’t help keep a much-needed clean-sheet.

However, speaking about Tierney before the game, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon told the BBC that the Scottish left-back should still start when Arsenal face City in two weeks’ time.

“I’m delighted Tierney is back in the team, he’s a great player. He’s had his injury problems over the years but when he’s fit and strong, he’s magnificent. I think he will play more in the run-in because he’s a better defender than Zinchenko. Defensively, he will give Arsenal far more security,” Lennon said.

“Zinchenko is very good going forward, manipulating the ball in tight areas when he goes into that inverted full-back position whereas Kieran wouldn’t have as soft feet as Zinchenko but he’s a better defender. I definitely think he will play at the Etihad against Manchester City as well.”

TBR’s View: Zinchenko should play over Tierney for Arsenal

While Tierney is a good defender as Lennon says here, he is no Zinchenko.

Since signing in the summer, Zincheko has been a revelation and he is key to the entire system that Mikel Arteta wants his Arsenal side to play.

So, for all Tierney’s good defensive attributes, Zincheko simply makes this Arsenal side tick. And in such a big game at City, he simply has to be playing.

Arsenal dropping points at West Ham today showed just why Zinchenko is so sorely missed when he’s not involved.