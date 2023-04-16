beIN sports pitchside reporter shares what Zinchenko told her about his injury before Arsenal v West Ham











Arsenal were without Oleksandr Zinchenko today as they drew with West Ham United to drop points in the title race.

Zinchenko was ruled out with what’s said to be a minor injury. The Ukrainian was replaced by Kieran Tierney but the Scot couldn’t prevent the Hammers scoring twice to peg the Gunners back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Since signing in the summer, Zinchenko has been a key player for the Gunners and his ability to drift into midfield from left-back has been vital for Mikel Arteta’s system.

And while some Arsenal fans might be worried about Zinchenko not being fit for the upcoming games, beIN Sports reporter Carrie Brown shared a pitchside update today that will encourage those worrying Gunners.

Zinchenko will be hoping to come back into the fold for the big clash with Southampton next week. It is the ideal game for Arsenal, with the Saints all but relegated as things stand and looking all but doomed.

Of course, all eyes will be on facing Man City the week after. If Zinchenko is fit for that one, then that is the main thing.

TBR’s View: Zinchenko injury is bad for Arsenal

It showed today really. Zinchenko has been so important in Arsenal’s system that it was obvious they’d miss him.

Zinchenko has been so so good since signing. He is credited with changing the mentality off the field and while ever he is out injured, it will mean Arsenal miss a big player and personality.

The pressure is now on for Arsenal to beat Manchester City. And to do so, they’ll need Zinchenko fit and firing.