Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was delighted to see midfielder Ryan Gravenberch make his Liverpool debut yesterday.

Gravenberch took to social media to mark his first appearance for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

At half-time, it didn’t look like Liverpool were going to get anything out of this game.

Jurgen Klopp would have been extremely frustrated by his team’s performance in the first half.

Wolves were by far the better team and went ahead through Hwang Hee-chan.

However, they were very lucky that the hosts hadn’t extended their lead further and Gary O’Neil will be rueing his side’s missed opportunities.

Klopp made early changes, bringing on Luis Diaz at half-time and introducing Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott after Cody Gakpo’s equaliser.

With the game wrapped up for Liverpool, Klopp brought on Ryan Gravenberch for his debut and his old teammate Jurrien Timber was delighted to see him make his bow.

The pair arrived in the Premier League at the same time after graduating from the famous Ajax academy.

Gravenberch will hope he has better luck at the start of his time in England than his Arsenal counterpart.

Timber loved Gravenberch’s Liverpool debut

Gravenberch took to Instagram to post after the match and simply said: “Debut as a Red.”

The likes of Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas praised their new teammate, while Timber loved seeing Gravenberch on the pitch for Liverpool.

Gravenberch came on for Mohamed Salah in the 93rd minute after Elliott’s strike was deflected past Jose Sa.

He had a couple of touches and tried to wriggle through several defenders in the box to add his name to the score sheet.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Gravenberch has already really impressed him in training.

Diogo Jota also admitted that Gravenberch has stood out for him and it will be interesting to see when he makes his first start for the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai will be hard to shift from the side, while Curtis Jones has hit the ground running after finishing last season strongly.

Alexis Mac Allister might be worried about his place in the side after being hooked at half-time.

However, Gravenberch is unlikely to be at his best if played in such a deep midfield role.