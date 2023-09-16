Jurgen Klopp says he’s been blown away by 21-year-old Liverpool youngster in training

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Ryan Gravenberch after watching him in training this week.

The young Dutchman joined the Reds on transfer deadline day from Bayern Munich. He’s yet to play for Klopp’s side, but he is expected to make his debut today when they take on Wolves.

Klopp seems to be a big fan of him already.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool had an eye on Ryan Gravenberch for a long, long time, but it wasn’t until transfer deadline day that they managed to get him.

Bayern Munich refused to sell him early on in the window, but after the talented young midfielder made it clear he wanted more game time, they let him go.

Gravenberch was in attendance at Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa before the international break.

He has been involved in training since, and Klopp seems really impressed after working with him at Kirkby over the last few days.

He said about Gravenberch, as quoted by Liverpool’s official website: “The package is really interesting. He’s good in small spaces and that’s now really special, good in big spaces as well.

“He can accelerate with the ball, he can really drive the ball, he has a really good overview, he is a good passer, a good shooter. The full week training now. Everybody said before and he knows that, he’s a really skilled boy, always was.

“When he moved to Bayern he had already more than 100 games at Ajax, that’s not a usual career until then. But everybody would have said defensively he can make the next step 100 per cent, but I see that he wants that, he got that 100 per cent. He’s really in that, he’s working extremely hard.”

TBR View:

Ryan Gravenberch really is a fantastic talent, and we feel he’ll thrive under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old’s spell at Bayern Munich didn’t quite go to plan even though he won silverware there. He barely played in Germany, and that’s why he was desperate to leave.

At Liverpool, Gravenberch will definitely get many more opportunities, and his first one could come today at lunchtime, when Liverpool take on Wolves.

It will be interesting to see if he will get the nod from the start.