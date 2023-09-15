Diogo Jota blown away by 21-year-old Liverpool ace who’s never played under Klopp before

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has delivered his verdict on Ryan Gravenberch after watching him at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby recently.

The Reds had an eye on the Dutchman for a long, long time, but it took them until transfer deadline day earlier this month to get a deal done. Now, Gravenberch could make his Liverpool debut tomorrow.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool had an eventful summer transfer window, didn’t they?

The Reds pulled off two great signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early in the window but then suffered heartbreak when both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia rejected them.

Wataru Endo was brought in soon after, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side ended the window in style with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman has had a few training sessions under his belt now, and Jota likes what he has seen.

When asked how Gravenberch has been settling in, he told Liverpool’s official website: “I think great!

“Obviously, he has two very close friends, the Dutch players, and they are three now, so they can help each other.

“Obviously I’ve not been in and just had a couple of sessions with him, but you can see already the quality he brings [and] has on his feet. I think he will be one more to help us going forward.”

TBR View:

Ryan Gravenberch is a fantastic talent, and Liverpool were right to sign him.

The Dutchman was one of the best players in the Eredivisie during his time at Ajax. His time at Bayern Munich didn’t quite go to plan, but he’s still only 21 and has the world at his feet.

At Liverpool and under a manager like Klopp, Gravenberch could develop into a truly world-class player, and his journey could begin this weekend.

The Reds take on Wolves tomorrow, and we expect Gravenberch to make his debut.