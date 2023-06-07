Arsenal could sign the 'new Gabriel Martinelli' this summer, Edu on the hunt











Arsenal sporting director Edu is looking to sign the next Gabriel Martinelli for The Gunners this summer.

That’s according to journalist James McNicholas speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

Arsenal’s recent recruitment under Edu has been brilliant.

They had to be patient, but the signing of William Saliba appears to have been a masterstroke.

Bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer has also proved to be a stroke of genius.

Arsenal have identified some very high-profile players to improve the team next season.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have both been heavily linked with moves to improve Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Edu is also looking for some hidden gems this summer as he tries to repeat the feat of discovering Gabriel Martinelli in Brazil.

He searched that region last year too, bringing Marquinhos to The Emirates who went on to score on his Europa League debut.

He’ll hope he can continue to use his connections in his homeland to great effect in North London.

Edu looking for new Martinelli this summer

Talking about Arsenal’s potential transfer dealings, McNicholas said: “I think there might be young players who we sign, we might sign a 19 or 20-year-old who Mikel Arteta thinks the world of who could come into the first-team squad straight away.

“I think they’re looking at a couple of South American talents as they did last summer with Marquinhos, I think there are another two or three players of interest to Edu and his team that could be the new [Gabriel] Martinelli potentially.

“One of those guys who gets a chance in pre-season and goes on and does well.”

The rise of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal is frankly incredible.

After being signed from the Brazilian fourth division, he’s quickly become one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wingers.

If Edu could repeat his feat of signing Martinelli again this summer it would be a huge coup for Arsenal.

It’s becoming a much more difficult market to corner.

Chelsea have already confirmed the signing of Andrey Santos while Endrick is off to Real Madrid.

Edu may have to get Mikel Arteta’s main targets over the line first before looking for unknown Brazilian talents.

