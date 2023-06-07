Arsenal are still leading the race to sign £70m player, they’re not worried at all











Dean Jones claims that Arsenal are not worried about Bayern Munich’s interest in West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The journalist has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are still in the ‘best’ position to land Rice ahead of the summer.

Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his squad over the summer after the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The midfield looks set to be a key area for Arsenal with Granit Xhaka seemingly nearing a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners had already been heavily linked with a move for Rice ahead of the summer and have been touted as the favourites to sign him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Bayern Munich have expressed an interest of late, with Sky Sports Germany’s Uli Kohler claiming that Rice has even spoken to Thomas Tuchel on the phone.

Yet, it seems that Arsenal are still leading the race to sign the 24-year-old, despite interest from the Bundesliga giants.

Arsenal still leading race to sign Rice

Jones shared an update on Arsenal’s interest in Rice and claimed they are not worried about Bayern.

“They’re not that worried about the interest from Bayern Munich from everything I hear,” the journalist said.

“Arsenal have been in this conversation behind the scenes using intermediaries for a while now. They are in the best position to move things forward.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will be keen to wrap up a deal to sign Rice sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

He’s seemingly keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners still need to agree a fee with the Hammers.

West Ham are expected to demand a hefty fee for the England international, despite suggestions he could move for around £70 million.

Arsenal will need to guard against complacency when it comes to snapping up Rice, especially with the likes of Bayern sniffing around.

The Gunners were also confident they would land Mykhaylo Mudryk back in January, but eventually missed out to Chelsea.

Show all