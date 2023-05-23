Gary Neville says two 'magical' Arsenal players have been better than Mo Salah











Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have both been better than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah this season.

The Gunners have had a really impressive campaign in the Premier League. Yes, they fell short in the end, but what this young Arsenal side has achieved this season is truly remarkable.

Arsenal‘s two most exciting young talents in the senior setup remain Saka and Martinelli, and Neville has been seriously impressed by both of them.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a big debate yesterday as they picked the Monday Night Football season awards on Sky Sports.

Liverpool star Mo Salah has been a regular in this segment at the end of every season over the last few years, but time around, Neville wasn’t having him despite his incredible return.

Carragher couldn’t believe it. Here’s how their conversation went…

Neville: Mo Salah for me I would have him in every season but for me this year I have picked someone else.

Carragher: In the top five European leagues…

“Neville: Mo Salah’s numbers are fantastic but my point is that when I have watched him play this season I don’t think he’s been anywhere near the level of the player I have picked.

“Carragher: Hold on. In the top five European leagues, only Haaland and Mbappe have got more goals than Salah this season. 30 goals, 15 assists, all comps.

“Neville: I think Saka and Martinelli up until the last few weeks have lit up this league, they have been spectacular, they have been electric, some of the best play that I have seen all season has been from those two with Jesus up-front.

“I don’t like what I have seen from Arsenal in the last four or five weeks and those two have suffered and I always thought that they would suffer from not having the right experienced players around them, but for 30 games, they were magical and they were at a different level to Rashford or Salah.”

The general misconception this season has been that Mo Salah has had a poor campaign.

It is understandable why people feel that way as Liverpool have been awful for large parts of the season. If it wasn’t for their brilliant recent run, they would be where Spurs are right now, struggling to finish in a European place.

However, when you look at Salah’s numbers this season, they’re sensational. He has scored 30 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions, which is more than both Saka and Martinelli.

The Arsenal duo, however, has helped their side stay 15 points above Liverpool, and that’s probably why Neville has picked them over Salah.

