Arsenal could sign 22-year-old who Man United wanted more than Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal could now sign defender Jurrien Timber after Manchester United wanted him more than Lisandro Martinez last summer.

That’s according to The Athletic journalist James McNicholas speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

Arsenal appear to be closing in on two signings already this summer.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz appears to be on his way to The Emirates this week.

Fabrizio Romano believes he’s already completed the first part of his medical.

The other player Arsenal look to be closing in on is 22-year-old defender Jurrien Timber.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

After a fantastic season with Ajax, it appears the Dutch international is now on his way to the Premier League.

Arsenal aren’t the first English side who have tried to sign the versatile defender.

McNicholas believes that Manchester United also wanted Arsenal target Timber last season before they signed his teammate Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine shone at Old Trafford alongside winning a World Cup in Qatar.

It could be a great sign for the Gunners if Timber is the player they originally wanted instead.

Man United wanted Arsenal target Timber over Martinez

Speaking on the Arsecast Podcast, McNicholas said: “He’s just a classic Ajax defender, someone who can play in any part of the pitch.

“I think [Manchester] United wanted him with very good reason. I think they wanted him ahead of Lisandro Martinez to be honest but he wasn’t really for sale.

“I think if Arsenal get him, it’s a coup. He’s good enough that as much as we love our back four, it would not surprise if, by the end of next season, he was in the best eleven, I think he’s that good.”

Timber and Martinez are very different defenders, but it’s easy to see why Arsenal and Man United wanted the young Dutch defender.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The 22-year-old can play as a right-back or centre-back and even in midfield at a push.

He’s very talented in possession and immediately looks like a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The player has already given the green light to move to The Emirates.

He’ll not just provide important cover for Ben White and William Saliba but potentially push them for their places in the starting line-up too.