Arsenal could now sign 'one of the best finishers in Europe' instead of Raphinha - journalist











Arsenal have once again been linked with a move to sign Moussa Diaby this summer, a player who plays in the same position as Raphinha, who the Gunners tried to sign last year.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished the season as runners-up in the Premier League. The way their title charge collapsed was disappointing, but this young Arsenal side deserves immense praise for going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for most of the campaign.

Now, the focus is on the summer transfer window, and Arsenal have been linked with a number of top-quality players. Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby is one of them.

Arsenal are interested in signing Moussa Diaby

Arsenal’s priority this summer is a new midfielder, while reinforcements at right-back and centre-half are also a necessity ahead of the start of the new season.

That, however, is not enough. The Gunners should consider signing a new right-winger too as a backup to Bukayo Saka. Raphinha was the man they tried to bring in last summer, but the Brazilian went and joined Barcelona instead.

However, numerous rumours over the last few months have claimed that Arsenal retain an interest in Raphinha and a move is a possibility this summer.

The Barcelona star, however, put an end to all the speculation on Instagram, hitting back at ‘fake news‘ claiming he could leave the Camp Nou before the start of next season.

Arsenal still need a new right-winger this summer, and with Raphinha out of the picture, Dharmesh Sheth says Moussa Diaby could be the one on their list.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yes, I think so (Diaby will be a target for English clubs).

“With regards to Arsenal specifically, we know that the right-sided forward position was a priority area in January. And last summer, remember they tried to sign Raphinha.

“They tried to not necessarily sign but there was definite interest in Moussa Diaby. I would expect that interest to still be there come the summer. But look, he will have other suitors as well.”

One of the best finishers in Europe

Moussa Diaby has been an incredible player in the Bundesliga for a few years now.

He has managed at least 10 goals and 10 assists in each of the last three seasons for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions, and it is no surprise he’s a wanted man.

Diaby, who has been branded as ‘one of the best finishers in Europe‘. will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and this is the right time for Leverkusen to sell him and make big money off his sale.

The Frenchman would be fantastic for Arsenal, even better than Raphinha in our opinion, but whether the Gunners will splash big cash on him in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

