Mikel Arteta would love Arsenal to sign 'special' £55m Brazilian this summer











Arsenal are preparing to ramp up their summer transfer push as they look to bring in key players for Mikel Arteta to use next season.

A number of positions are being looked at. Right now, a central midfielder and another winger are seen as a priority for the Gunners.

And according to Goal, Barcelona winger and former Leeds man is still very much on the hitlist for Arsenal.

Arsenal still want to sign Raphinha

Raphinha has been linked with a move to the Arsenal for some time. He was said to be picking between the Gunners and Chelsea when he ultimately got his dream move to Barcelona.

However, witn the Spanish side under financial pressure, there could be some sales this summer. And Raphinha might be one of the players who could be moved on.

According to Goal, Mikel Arteta remains a huge admirer of the Brazilian winger. And with a close relationship between Edu and Raphinha’s agent, Deco, a deal is seen as possible.

Rpahinha has ended up playing a key role for Barca this season. He’s hit double figures in goals and assists and featured more than 40 times.

Any move by Arsenal to bring him back, then, is likely to be an expensive one.

Bringing things closer to Man City

While Arsenal do have a good squad and some fine players, they need to get closer to the feel of Man City’s squad.

If you look at Guardiola’s options, he has Grealish, Mahrez, Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, and more who can play in those wide areas. For Arsenal, if Saka is injured, suddenly things look depleted.

Signing a player like Raphinha would take Arsenal closer to the look and feel of City. The Brazilian has been excellent over a number of seasons now and knows the PL well.

Certainly, he’d not be a player any Arsenal fan would go turning their nose up at.

