Report: Newcastle vying with PSG to sign 'one of the best finishers in Europe'











Newcastle United are just one of several top clubs reportedly eyeing Moussa Diaby this summer.

The Magpies have a busy and very exciting summer ahead of them on the transfer front.

With Newcastle now in the Champions League, they will have huge pull when it comes to attracting top players.

Meanwhile, Diaby is a sought-after player, with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal also reportedly in pursuit.

SportBILD, via Sport Witness, has now provided an update on Newcastle’s pursuit of the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Apparently, the Magpies are in a ‘tug of war’ with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Diaby.

The implication is that both Newcastle and PSG are happy to splash the cash in order to land the 23-year-old.

Bayer appear willing to let Diaby leave this summer, the club seemingly happy to cash in on their asset.

A month ago, the Northern Echo claimed Newcastle are ready to smash their transfer record to sigh Diaby.

Their record signing is Alexander Isak, who joined the club for £63million last summer from Real Sociedad.

Our view

Diaby has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’, and a potential ‘next superstar’ for France.

Likewise, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has deemed the France international ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’.

This season, Diaby has registered an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists from 47 club appearances.

With Newcastle able to offer Champions League football, they’ll fancy their chances of landing the star.

However, PSG is his former club, and they can also offer a substantial salary and Champions League football.

It looks like Diaby may be spoilt for choice this summer.