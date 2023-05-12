Arsenal could now sell their 'fantastic' player and sign £61m Man City star as his replacement - opinion











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo this summer, and we wonder what that could mean for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Gunners have had an incredible campaign in the Premier League. Irrespective of how it ends, they should be really pleased with their season, but the summer transfer window should be used to strengthen various areas of their squad.

The full-back positions are two areas that Arsenal should consider bolstering, and Manchester City‘s Joao Cancelo is reportedly on Mikel Arteta’s wish list.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Joao Cancelo this summer

90min reported this week that Arsenal are keen to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer.

The Portugal international was one of the best full-backs in the world during his good days at the Etihad, but after a difficult first half of the season, he was loaned out in January.

Bayern Munch signed Cancelo until the end of the season and the German champions have an option to sign him permanently for £61.1 million (€70m) this summer.

The Bavarians, however, feel that the above-mentioned fee is a bit too steep, and it is unlikely that they will trigger their option to sign him.

Arsenal, on the other hand, already know the benefits of signing proven winners from Manchester City – just look at what Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have done this season.

That, combined with Cancelo’s quality and experience at the highest level, could well be why Arteta is interested in signing him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal target Joao Cancelo – Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

The Gunners could sell Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal’s first-choice right-back at the moment is Ben White and he has been phenomenal. There is no way he will be leaving the club this summer.

Their backup in that position is Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan international is a fan favourite at the Emirates, and when he is fit, he’s up there with the best full-backs in the Premier League.

However, since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2021, the ‘fantastic‘ Tomiyasu has missed a staggering 166 days of football due to injuries. He has been ruled out for the remainder of this season as well, and journalist Tom Canton claimed this month that he may miss the start of the next campaign too.

Cancelo is a similar type of player to Tomiyasu. He can play in both full-back positions, is comfortable on the ball and fits Arteta’s tactical setup perfectly.

With the Champions League back at the Emirates next season, Arsenal could well make a move for Cancelo, and that could bring an end to Tomiyasu’s time at the Emirates.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu – Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

