'My understanding': Journalist says 'fantastic' Arsenal player is out for the season despite training picture











Arsenal sent a tweet on Tuesday afternoon that confused a number of fans.

Indeed, the Gunners shared a post advertising their training kit on their website, and they used an image of a training session that included Takehiro Tomiyasu.

As we all know the Japanese defender is currently out injured, but this tweet alongside this image led to many wondering whether or not Tomiyasu is set for a return.

🏃‍♂️ Train the way you play Shop our 22/23 training range at Arsenal Direct 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 25, 2023

However, unfortunately, it looks as though Arsenal used an old training picture for this tweet with Tom Canton stating on his YouTube channel, that it is his understanding that Tomiyasu is out for the season.

Tomiyasu remains sidelined

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ defender.

“A picture that was released on Arsenal’s Twitter page yesterday advertising the training kit that included Takehiro Tomiyasu in the background, this was misinterpreted by some people to suggest that Tomiyasu may be back fit. This is not the case,” Canton said.

“Tomiyasu is out until the end of the season is my understanding of this situation, Odegaard was involved in training however and there are pictures from yesterday that do show Odegaard involved in the session ahead of this one despite some people suggesting he may be out. I’ve had nothing to suggest to me that is the case.”

Blow

For just a moment Arsenal fans allowed themselves to believe that Tomiyasu was back fit and available, but sadly, it looks as though this isn’t the case.

Tomiyasu returning would have been a massive boost for Arsenal. Not only is the right-back a quality player in his own right, his return to fitness would have allowed Ben White to cover for William Saliba at centre-half rather than Rob Holding.

Tomiyasu’s injury has really impacted Arsenal as of late.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

