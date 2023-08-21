Gabriel Magalhaes preference as Real Madrid interest in Arsenal man now clear

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace this weekend after a busy summer window which isn’t quite done yet for them.

The Gunners have splashed the cash on the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. They’ve also tried to move players on, with Folarin Balogun among the players who are subject to interest.

Of course, having a top quality squad is always going to mean interest in some of the players you don’t want to go either.

And according to The Daily Mail’s latest transfer confidential report, Real Madrid are pushing to sign Arsenal defender, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta but he was left out this weekend.

The Mail claims that this was amid the backdrop of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. However, in what is good news for Arsenal, Gabriel is believed to be committed to helping Arsenal for the time being.

That means he’s likely to reject any advances from both Saudi and Madrid, despite the obvious financial attractiveness.

Arsenal need to keep Gabriel

He might have been overtaken by William Saliba in terms of being the main man at centre-half for Arsenal, but the Brazilian is still a key player.

Arsenal can ill-afford to lose top players in their squad and after adding so much quality this summer, it would be a huge nightmare if they lost a player like Gabriel.

For now, it seems he will be staying put. But don’t be surprised if we’re revisiting this rumour in either January or next summer.