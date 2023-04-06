Arsenal could move for Raphinha this summer, he suffered humbling El Clasico defeat last night











Arsenal are open to a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer, although it’s currently unclear if they’re willing to sell him.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who speaking about the Brazilian to Give Me Sport.

Arsenal will already be looking ahead to the summer transfer window with a Champions League campaign to plan for.

After several years away, Mikel Arteta will be aware that he needs to improve the overall quality of his squad.

The signing of Leandro Trossard has certainly done that in January, with the Belgian hitting the ground running.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His versatility will certainly be important, but Arteta may want another high-quality right winger in the squad.

If that’s the case, then Barcelona forward Raphinha certainly fits the bill of what Arsenal are looking for.

The Gunners were keen on signing him last summer, but he ended up moving to the La Liga in a £55m deal.

However, Arsenal haven’t given up on signing the 26-year-old just yet.

Arsenal open to move for Barcelona star Raphinha

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones relayed Arsenal’s stance on the Brazil international: “Arsenal are moving on and looking at other players for that position.

“I’m sure they would still be open to it if Raphinha was genuinely on the market; we know Barcelona need money, but it doesn’t seem at the moment like that’s the player that they’re going to cash in on.

“I’m not that sure that Raphinha will be going there.”

Barcelona’s financial woes haven’t hampered their La Liga campaign, as they currently lead Real Madrid by 12 points with 11 games left.

However, they were humbled last night in a Copa del Rey El Clasico, with Real Madrid hammering them 4-0 at the Camp Nou.

Given Xavi’s side had a 1-0 lead going into the tie, it’s a disastrous result.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Raphinha started the match, but lasted just past the hour mark where he was replaced by Ferran Torres.

Arsenal may be joined by Newcastle in trying to sign Raphinha this summer if Barcelona make him available.

He’s likely to play more football at St. James’ Park, with the 26-year-old unlikely to be first-choice ahead of Bukayo Saka.

However, it’s unknown how Barcelona’s financial situation may play out in the next few months.

The Gunners will be on red alert to see if they can grab a bargain from the Blaugrana.

