Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein earned rave reviews from his coaches and teammates in training ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur today.

The young goalkeeper featured heavily in a training video shared by the club on YouTube.

The goalkeeping situation at Arsenal has been under heavy scrutiny in the past week.

Ever since Mikel Arteta gave David Raya the nod ahead of Aaron Ramsdale against Everton, he’s been asked who will be starting today’s huge match against Spurs.

The likelihood is that Raya maintains his position after two clean sheets in two games in the past seven days.

It’s hard to see Ramsdale coming back into the team right now given the Spaniard hasn’t done anything wrong.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it could be argued that the 25-year-old didn’t do much wrong to lose his spot in the first team.

The added competition in training at Arsenal also seems to have brought out the best in Karl Hein.

The Estonian international hasn’t featured for the club this season and is unlikely to given the competition ahead of him.

Hein has shown that he’s capable of thwarting some of Arsenal’s best finishers in training though.

Hein stars in Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

In the video shared by the club, the squad are playing a small-sided match with full-size goals.

Ramsdale is in between the sticks for one team with Karl Hein in goal for the opposition.

The video shows one moment where Hein makes a diving save to his right from Mohamed Elneny before miraculously stopping the follow-up from Eddie Nketiah.

The coaching staff and some of his teammates can be heard applauding Hein, with one shouting, ‘Well done Karl!’

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hein has made a single senior appearance for Arsenal during his time at the club, a disappointing defeat to Brighton.

He went out on loan for several months to Reading the season before but couldn’t secure a move away from the club this year.

His senior experience right now comes from going on international duty with Estonia, although he didn’t have a great time this month.

Working with the likes of Raya and Ramsdale in Arsenal training is only going to help Hein improve.

The 21-year-old does need to find a move away from the club soon to gain some additional senior experience.