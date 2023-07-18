There’s now a good chance that young goalkeeper Karl Hein won’t be with the first-team squad at Arsenal this season.

That’s according to journalist James McNicholas, who was speaking about the Estonian international on the Arsecast Podcast.

Mikel Arteta has named a strong squad for Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the USA.

New reinforcements Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined their new teammates across the Atlantic.

The vast majority of Arsenal’s players have returned from the summer holidays, with only a few exceptions.

One of those is Matt Turner, leaving Arteta short of established options if anything happens to Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Karl Hein is one of the substitute goalkeepers that has travelled with the Arsenal squad.

However, it’s unlikely that he’ll be an option for Arteta going into next season, with the 21-year-old keen to leave on loan.

It could mean Alex Runarsson being reintegrated into the squad after two seasons out on loan.

Hein unlikely to be in the Arsenal squad next season

Speaking about the young goalkeeper situation at Arsenal, McNicholas said: “The problem Arsenal have got is that him [Arthur Okonkwo] and Karl Hein are very close in age.

“I think there’s a decent chance neither of them are with the first team group next season.

“I think Karl Hein is likely to go out on loan. Hein would like to go out on loan, I think he probably needs to go out and play.

“Didn’t have the most auspicious game against Nurnberg, I have to say.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arthur Okonkwo looks much closer to an exit this summer than Hein.

He’s set to leave on a permanent deal with just one year left on his current contract.

As McNicholas says, Hein and Okonkwo are so similar in age that it was always going to be difficult for both of them to have a long-term future at Arsenal.

Hein may see an opportunity to leave Arsenal’s first-team squad on loan before returning to challenge for first-team minutes next season.

By then, Matt Turner may decide he needs to move on as the 2026 World Cup in his home country approaches.

The Estonian international looks to be in a good place when it comes to his future at The Emirates.