21-year-old Arsenal player had performance to forget yesterday, he made one huge error

Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein was once again on the wrong end of a 5-0 defeat for his international team Estonia yesterday.

And whilst Estonia were never expected to beat Belgium, Hein did suffer a particularly poor display.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to Sofascore, Arsenal’s third choice goalkeeper made 1 key error that led to a goal, as well as only completing 34% of his passes.

Sofascore handed Hein a concerning 5.3 rating for his performance.

And although Estonia also lost 5-0 to Sweden in their other game during this break, Hein did fare a lot better on that day and had a good individual performance.

Remarkably, at 21-years-old Hein does now already have 24 caps for his country.

And given goalkeepers are considered to improve with age, Hein is surely set for a decorated future with Estonia.

Of course at Arsenal, Estonia’s Hein will continue to play back up to Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya – not necessarily in that order.

Both Ramsdale and Raya are now locked in quite fierce competition for Arsenal’s number one spot.

Arsenal’s Hein had a nightmare for Estonia last night

At this stage of his career Hein is always going to have games to forget, it’s part of his growth curve.

But it’ll be how Hein reacts to such difficult scenarios that will ultimately play a big part in his career.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The worrying thing from a fan point of view is that Hein is returning to Arsenal to no real chance of senior football.

Estonia’s Hein has only played one competitive game for Arsenal this season, an EFL Trophy game for the under-21s.

And although he’s only 21, that is a worry.

Hein will have little opportunity to right the mistakes of yesterday before he goes away with Estonia again.