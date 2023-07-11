Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters was spotted in first-team training yesterday after claims he’s very ‘highly-rated’ by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are back to work at London Colney as they prepare for the new season and bid to go one better after missing out on the Premier League title last time out.

Arteta has already bolstered his squad with the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice also expected to complete moves to North London this week.

The Arsenal boss has been working with non-international players over the past week, as well as a group of youngsters.

And Reuell Walters has been called up to first-team training.

Walters called up to first-team training

Walters was pictured at London Colney alongside fellow prospects Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his debut for Arsenal but made 23 appearances for the Under-21s side last season.

He will be keen to impress Arteta during pre-season training and the Spaniard is said to be a huge fan of the youngster.

Indeed, journalist Charles Watts claimed earlier this month that Walters is ‘very highly-rated’ by the Gunners boss. But he could head out on loan this summer to further his development.

“I think there’s a good chance that Reuell Walters goes out on loan,” Watts said. “He’s very highly-rated, Mikel Arteta does like him.

“He’s more experienced than anyone else in that current crop coming through. He obviously played some games last summer on the tour.

“He’s always been in and around the first-team squad, he trains a lot with the first-team squad. He just looks a little more physical than most of them.

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal move him out on loan this season and think that would be better for his development than a season with the Under-21s.”

Walters looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and could become the next star to come through the Hale End Academy set-up.

It will be intriguing to see if he gets an opportunity to impress Arteta during Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the USA.