Arsenal coaches amazed after £2m Arsenal player pulls off ridiculous skill in training

Arsenal coaches were seriously impressed by a piece of skill pulled off by Rob Holding in training.

In a video shared by Arsenal, the players were being put through their paces in a series of small-sided games.

Mikel Arteta was preparing his squad for their latest pre-season friendly against MLS All-Stars.

Whatever they worked on in training clearly had an effect as they ran out 5-0 winners.

Kai Havertz scored his first goal in Arsenal colours, while Jurrien Timber quickly made his mark in defence.

One player who was left on the bench last night was Rob Holding.

The centre-back may have fallen further down the pecking order this summer after Timber’s arrival.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s been linked with a move away from the club this summer which may explain his absence.

However, Holding still thoroughly impressed Arsenal’s coaches with a brilliant piece of skill in training.

It was the last thing you would expect to see from a centre-back.

Arsenal coaches amazed by Holding skill

In the video shared by Arsenal, Kieran Tierney plays a through ball into Rob Holding’s path to play him through on goal.

Holding then pulls off a brilliant roulette turn to evade Ben White, before shooting towards the far corner.

Arsenal’s coaches were amazed on the sidelines and can be heard cheering as he beats his man, but let out a disappointed groan as his effort on goal sailed wide.

The £2m defender was a dependable backup last season before being called upon after William Saliba’s injury.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He struggled when given a bigger role in the side, particularly when he asked to play out from the back.

However, Holding showed Arsenal’s coaches that he is capable of some pretty silky footwork.

That wasn’t always on show last season, but the 27-year-old’s technical ability when not under pressure is there to see.

It will be interesting to see if Holding is still an Arsenal player when the transfer window shuts in a few weeks.