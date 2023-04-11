Arsenal blow with 'world-class' star set to sign new Real Madrid contract











Arsenal may be dealt a blow ahead of the summer transfer window, with Marco Asensio now set to sign a new contract to stay at Real Madrid.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that both Real Madrid and the player are optimistic that he will commit his future to Los Blancos. He has been in talks since the start of the year. And talks are now focused on how long the new terms will run for.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

That may be a disappointment for Mikel Arteta. Reports from the Sunday Mirror earlier this season claimed that Asensio’s agents were set to be in London and wanted to hold talks with Arsenal.

Arsenal target Asensio set to sign new Real Madrid contract

Tuttomercatoweb meanwhile, reported this month that Arsenal retain strong interest in the 27-year-old.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Marco Asensio looked set to be a key name to watch out for this summer. He has never established himself as a real superstar at Real. However, he has still made over 270 appearances for the club.

He actually has 87 goal involvements in that time. So it is little surprise that Carlo Ancelotti wants him to stay at the Bernabeu beyond this season.

And on a free transfer, he could have been an outstanding addition for an Arsenal side that will almost definitely be back in the Champions League next year.

The Gunners have real depth in the final third, particularly since adding Leandro Trossard to the ranks in the January transfer window. But signing Asensio would have been something of a no-brainer had he wanted the move.

He is a ‘world-class‘ player who still has a few more years at the peak of his powers.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, those years now look set to be spent at the Bernabeu.