Marco Asensio's agents plan to hold talks with Arsenal this week











The agents of Marco Asensio hope to hold talks with Arsenal this coming week, with the Real Madrid star’s representatives planning to travel to England to work out just how much Premier League interest there is in the forward, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (5/2; page 78).

Asensio’s deal with Los Blancos is still set to expire at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has featured in 14 La Liga games this term, but only made four starts.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are yet to make a final decision on whether they want to keep the Spaniard. However, they may be powerless to stop him leaving, with Asensio’s representatives already able to hold talks over a pre-contract deal with sides outside of Spain.

Arsenal may be set for Asensio talks

And it appears that discussions will step up imminently. According to the Sunday Mirror (5/2; page 78), his agents will be in England in the coming week.

Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

They want to learn just how much interest there is in Asensio. And it is claimed that they are planning to speak with Arsenal.

The report adds that Asensio wants a four-year deal and a pay-rise. It is not yet clear whether Arsenal would be prepared to offer him such terms.

Asensio would definitely be a very good signing for any top club when you consider his contract situation.

He has possibly not realised his full potential with Real. But he still boasts a very impressive record at the Bernabeu. And he only turned 27 last month.

He has previously been labelled a ‘world-class‘ player. So he could be an inspired buy on a free transfer.

However, Arsenal have built an amazing squad over the last couple of years. So Mikel Arteta will be wary of bringing anyone in who could rock the boat.

The talks may provide the Gunners with a better idea of whether that could possibly happen with Asensio.