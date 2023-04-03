Arsenal retain strong interest in Marco Asensio











Arsenal are continuing to scour the market for potential summer signings and are still keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

Asensio is set to be released by Madrid in the summer. Despite being part of three Champions League winning teams while in Madrid, he has become a bit-part player under Carlo Ancelotti, albeit he did start this weekend and score in a 6-0 win.

And according to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are keen on signing Asensio in the summer window.

World class

Asensio has been linked with a move to the Gunners one more than one occasion before. Indeed, it was only in February that reports claimed his agents had been to London to hold talks with clubs.

With the Spanish star yet to sign a new deal with Madrid, a free-transfer is on the cards for the summer.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

AC Milan are being tipped to be in the mix to sign the attacking midfielder. However, TMW claims that Arsenal are ‘strongly interested’ as well.

Lauded by Vicente del Bosque for being a ‘world-class’ player, Asensio’s demise in Madrid is a bit of a surprise.

However, still only 27, Asensio has some of his best years ahead of him. And with Arsenal on course to win the title, the Spanish star could see The Emirates as the ideal destination.

TBR’s View: Asensio is a quality operator

It’s a bit baffling that Real Madrid aren’t wanting to keep Marco Asensio at the club. This is a player who can operate in numerous midfield and forward positions and in the main, has always done well.

For Arsenal, landing Asensio would add yet another player who is known for winning. That sort of mentality has been key with the likes of Zinchenko and Jesus bringing it to the table this season.

In terms of free transfers, there won’t be many better than Asensio for Arsenal to consider.