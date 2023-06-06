Michail Antonio makes claim about Arsenal target Declan Rice after watching him train every day











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer, and Michail Antonio has delivered his verdict on the Englishman.

It is no secret at this point that Rice is the Gunners’ top target. He is widely expected to be sold this summer, and despite some competition for his signature, Arsenal are viewed as the favourites.

Speaking to The Athletic, Antonio has now heaped praise on the talented England midfielder.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Michail Antonio says Arsenal target Declan Rice is already one of the best in the Premier League

In the last two summer transfer windows, Arsenal have prioritised bringing in talented young players who can be developed into stars in the coming years.

That policy has worked brilliantly for them, but in order to compete for the Premier League title, they need to be looking at the best players in the country.

Declan Rice is right up there even though he’s still only 24, and Antonio thinks he can get even better in the coming years, which is exciting news for Arsenal fans if they sign him.

The £7 million West Ham striker said: “Dec has not even touched his best yet. He is unbelievable.

“What I see every day in training, he’s got so much more to do, so much more to learn. But what he’s doing right now, he’s up there as one of the best in the league already. I love him as a player, I love him as a person.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal can’t just buy young and hope they’ll develop – they need to sign players who are already top-quality and can be improved even more to become some of the best players in the world.

Rice checks that box perfectly, and he could really become a superstar under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss has done a remarkable job at the Emirates over the last three years. Almost every single player who has played under him has improved massively, and it will likely be the same with Rice.

It will be interesting to see what will happen after West Ham’s Conference League final. Arsenal are expected to make a bid then and if they can get him before the start of pre-season, the upcoming campaign will be an exciting one for Gunners fans.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

